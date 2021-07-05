Idena (IDNA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28,061.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. Idena has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $28,061.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00139523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00166882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018172 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 71,158,028 coins and its circulating supply is 45,401,713 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.