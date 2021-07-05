IDEX Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. IDEX has a market cap of $21.42 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00923291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.96 or 0.08215500 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,310,723 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

