IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Cut by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $648.20 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $649.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $567.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

