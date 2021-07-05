IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,948 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $648.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $649.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

