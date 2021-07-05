Idle (IDLE) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. Idle has a total market cap of $10.03 million and $158,292.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00012995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00139523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00166882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,885.92 or 1.00254436 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.49 or 0.00915642 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,284,477 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

