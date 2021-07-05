IG Gold (IGG) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last week, IG Gold has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $24,122.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

