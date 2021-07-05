IG Gold Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $18,296.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

