IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IGO in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IPGDF remained flat at $$6.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. IGO has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

