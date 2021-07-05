IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $113.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $74.68 and a twelve month high of $114.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

