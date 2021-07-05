IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMIAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $47.90 on Monday. IMI has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.40.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

