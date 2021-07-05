Incent (INCNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $145,506.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00139724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00166881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,867.42 or 1.00158547 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,189 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

