Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Up 16.8% in June

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:IHC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.50. 5,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,098. The firm has a market cap of $681.64 million, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00. Independence has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $48.26.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

