Indus Capital Partners LLC Has $12.80 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 558,049 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises approximately 2.2% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.92. 19,330,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,634,238. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

