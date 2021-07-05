Indus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 7,336 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 2.1% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,474,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,049,965. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.48.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.