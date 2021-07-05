Ink (INK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $690.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $444,290.17 and $690.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

