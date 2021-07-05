Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Cap Reaches $536,044.75

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $536,044.75 and $222.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.09 or 0.00926005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.23 or 0.08253379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

