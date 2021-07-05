INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INMB. B. Riley began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $17.74 on Monday. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $264.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.