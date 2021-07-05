Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on INGXF shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INGXF stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -101.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.