Innova Market Cap Hits $394,762.38 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $394,762.38 and approximately $38.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

