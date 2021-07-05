Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post sales of $45.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.70 million to $47.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $24.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $189.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $202.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $237.30 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $285.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $199.15 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.