Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC decreased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,126,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned 1.49% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $29,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,611,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,365,400. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

