InsaneCoin (INSN) Market Capitalization Tops $173,809.08

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 113.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $173,809.08 and approximately $9.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00393854 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003201 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014980 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.09 or 0.01267959 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,547,882 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

