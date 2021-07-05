Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INSG shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after acquiring an additional 368,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 231,347 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth approximately $6,184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,381. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.58. Inseego has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

