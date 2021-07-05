Insider Selling: Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,325.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$76,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$159,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$78,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

Denison Mines stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.53. 296,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,522. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DML shares. Cormark increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

