Insight Protocol (INX) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $124,859.26 and approximately $54,862.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00891676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.96 or 0.08166500 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.