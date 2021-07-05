Insureum (ISR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $147,799.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $147,799.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.00813858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00040554 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

