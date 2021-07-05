Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

INTC stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,223,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,346,869. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

