Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 358,908 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,223,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,346,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

