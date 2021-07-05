International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) & Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Head-To-Head Survey

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Game Technology and Genius Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $3.12 billion 1.57 -$897.89 million ($0.87) -27.39 Genius Sports $114.62 million 33.21 -$54.53 million N/A N/A

Genius Sports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Game Technology and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 2 7 0 2.78 Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00

International Game Technology presently has a consensus target price of $23.29, indicating a potential downside of 2.28%. Genius Sports has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.46%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than International Game Technology.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology -15.85% -5.10% -0.65% Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14%

Summary

International Game Technology beats Genius Sports on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for gaming market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, the company provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. Further, it offers sports betting technology and management services, as well as various retail point of sale products. Additionally, the company provides digital gaming products and services, including poker, bingo, and online casino table and slot games; social casino content; and remote game server, as well as iGaming systems and digital platforms that offers player account management, advanced marketing and analytical, and payment system services. It processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC is a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

