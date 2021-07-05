International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading Up 31.4%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) shares were up 31.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 13,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14.

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, and industrial applications; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties and supply of raw materials from third party suppliers.

