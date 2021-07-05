Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $237.87 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $46.05 or 0.00134885 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and approximately $237.87 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00164868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,168.14 or 1.00079318 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.75 or 0.00930696 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 470,958,071 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

