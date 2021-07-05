Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Shares Up 24.5%

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) shares shot up 24.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 4,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.25.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.