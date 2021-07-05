Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.28

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.28 and last traded at C$17.26, with a volume of 17929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.41.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.15.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

