Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,750 ($75.12).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,543.04 ($72.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,216 ($68.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The stock has a market cap of £8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £165.56.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

