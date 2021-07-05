Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.74. 139,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,413. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76.

