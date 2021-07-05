Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $4.07 on Monday, reaching $358.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,727,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,623,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $251.32 and a one year high of $358.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

