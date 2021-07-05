Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 7.4% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,717,000 after purchasing an additional 434,847 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $358.64 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $358.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

