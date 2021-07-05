Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to announce $109.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.07 million to $110.62 million. Invitae reported sales of $45.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $462.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.90 million to $472.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $681.98 million, with estimates ranging from $650.60 million to $699.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,749. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,491,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Invitae by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $33.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Invitae has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

