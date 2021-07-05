IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46.53 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $46.53 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00064853 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000224 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

