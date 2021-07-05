IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,525 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.78% of IPG Photonics worth $88,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,960,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,078,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $211.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

