Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.50. 20,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51.

Ipsidy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

