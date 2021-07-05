IQeon Market Capitalization Hits $10.43 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $797,370.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00005600 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00924822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.83 or 0.08246329 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.