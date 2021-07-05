iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Brokerages predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce sales of $72.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.32 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $50.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $302.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $320.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $328.10 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

IRTC stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.47. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

