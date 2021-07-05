IRISnet Trading Up 7% This Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $86.47 million and $6.22 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00134914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00167810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,696.80 or 0.99940301 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,026,225,547 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,253,246 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

