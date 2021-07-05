IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE IRS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.82. 13,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.