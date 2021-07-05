iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Boosted by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $121,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,946,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,404,000 after buying an additional 205,806 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,503,000 after acquiring an additional 185,990 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,458. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

