iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 36,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.38. 5,719,280 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.89.

