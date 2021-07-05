iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.38. 5,719,280 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.