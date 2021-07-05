iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,761,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,696. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

