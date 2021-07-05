iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5,337.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236,276 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $67,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $112,816,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

